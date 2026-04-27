260504-N-EH855-1131 SAIPAN (May 4, 2026) – U.S. Army Spc. Franklin Indalecio, assigned to 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, Echo Company, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. Samylyn Atalig, assigned to 302nd Quartermaster Company Detachment 1, prepare to load emergency supplies onto a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 4, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9662171
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-EH855-1131
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors and Soldiers deliver emergency supplies for Saipan residents affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.