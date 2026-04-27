Sailors and Soldiers deliver emergency supplies for Saipan residents affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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260504-N-EH855-1131 SAIPAN (May 4, 2026) – U.S. Army Spc. Franklin Indalecio, assigned to 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, Echo Company, left, and U.S. Army Sgt. Samylyn Atalig, assigned to 302nd Quartermaster Company Detachment 1, prepare to load emergency supplies onto a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 4, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)