260504-N-EH855-1039 SAIPAN (May 4, 2026) – A U.S. Sailor and U.S. Soldiers unload emergency supplies from a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle with an 11K forklift in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 4, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9662159
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-EH855-1039
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.03 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors and Soldiers deliver emergency supplies for Saipan residents affected by Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.