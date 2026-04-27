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    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji [Image 7 of 7]

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    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Nishcal Mali, Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer for 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, engages targets on the M4 qualificaiton range at Camp Fuji, Japan on Oct. 23, 2025. Soldiers from the brigade conduct M4 qualification to sharpen their lethality and reinforce unit readiness through disciplined, standards‑based training across the Indo‑Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 22:28
    Photo ID: 9661401
    VIRIN: 251023-A-TR140-7894
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji
    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji
    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji
    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji
    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji
    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji
    Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji

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    Camp Fuji
    INDOPACOM
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    armynewswire
    Japan
    M4

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