Soldiers Qualify on M4 at Camp Fuji

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Capt. Nishcal Mali, Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer for 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, engages targets on the M4 qualificaiton range at Camp Fuji, Japan on Oct. 23, 2025. Soldiers from the brigade conduct M4 qualification to sharpen their lethality and reinforce unit readiness through disciplined, standards‑based training across the Indo‑Pacific.