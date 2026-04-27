A U.S. Army Soldier secures his map prior to starting movement to his first point on the land navigation lane during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. The annual competition brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the Army to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad”. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 22:41
|Photo ID:
|9661398
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-BM801-1421
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.