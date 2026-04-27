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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier secures his map prior to starting movement to his first point on the land navigation lane during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. The annual competition brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the Army to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad”. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 22:41
    Photo ID: 9661398
    VIRIN: 260504-A-BM801-1421
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Cory Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    T2COMBSC26, BestSquad, BestSquad2026, BestSquad Competition, BestofUSArmy, JRTC

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