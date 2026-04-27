T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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A U.S. Army Soldier checks his map prior to traversing the land navigation lane during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk , Louisiana, May 4, 2026. The annual competition brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the Army to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad”. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)