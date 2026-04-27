Members of the 171st Security Forces Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, conduct a night vision goggle (NVG) training exercise, May 3, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During this training, Airman familiarized themselves with NVGs and practiced clearing a building by utilizing cover, communicating with each other, and accurately firing upon a simulated enemy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9660745
|VIRIN:
|260503-Z-CR206-1635
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.06 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Silent Steps, Sharp Sights [Image 26 of 26], by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.