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    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights [Image 26 of 26]

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    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Airman Natalie Claypoole 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 171st Security Forces Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, conduct a night vision goggle (NVG) training exercise, May 3, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During this training, Airman familiarized themselves with NVGs and practiced clearing a building by utilizing cover, communicating with each other, and accurately firing upon a simulated enemy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9660745
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-CR206-1635
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silent Steps, Sharp Sights [Image 26 of 26], by Amn Natalie Claypoole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
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    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
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    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights
    Silent Steps, Sharp Sights

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    TAGS

    defenders
    Night Vision Goggles
    PAANG
    171ARW
    Security Forces (SF)
    NGB

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