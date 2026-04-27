Silent Steps, Sharp Sights

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 171st Security Forces Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, conduct a night vision goggle (NVG) training exercise, May 3, 2026, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During this training, Airman familiarized themselves with NVGs and practiced clearing a building by utilizing cover, communicating with each other, and accurately firing upon a simulated enemy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Claypoole)