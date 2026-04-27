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    DLA Energy advances coalition readiness at Five Eyes interoperability meeting in Hawaii [Image 1 of 3]

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    DLA Energy advances coalition readiness at Five Eyes interoperability meeting in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Ebony Gay 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Members of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Directorate and technical experts pose for a photo at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, March 25, 2026. The group met March 23-27 for the Air Force Interoperability Council meeting to strengthen global fuel logistics and standardize energy practices across the Five Eyes alliance. (DLA Energy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 13:13
    Photo ID: 9660259
    VIRIN: 260330-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 639.04 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Energy advances coalition readiness at Five Eyes interoperability meeting in Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA Energy advances coalition readiness at Five Eyes interoperability meeting in Hawaii
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    #DLAEnergy
    #FiveEyes
    #interoperability
    #WarfighterSupport
    #EnergyResilience

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