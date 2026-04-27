Members of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Directorate and technical experts pose for a photo at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, March 25, 2026. The group met March 23-27 for the Air Force Interoperability Council meeting to strengthen global fuel logistics and standardize energy practices across the Five Eyes alliance. (DLA Energy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9660259
|VIRIN:
|260330-D-D0441-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|639.04 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy advances coalition readiness at Five Eyes interoperability meeting in Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Energy advances coalition readiness at Five Eyes interoperability meeting in Hawaii
No keywords found.