DLA Energy advances coalition readiness at Five Eyes interoperability meeting in Hawaii

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Members of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Directorate and technical experts pose for a photo at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, March 25, 2026. The group met March 23-27 for the Air Force Interoperability Council meeting to strengthen global fuel logistics and standardize energy practices across the Five Eyes alliance. (DLA Energy photo)