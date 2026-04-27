DLA Energy advances coalition readiness at Five Eyes interoperability meeting in Hawaii

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Energy leaders and technical experts met with Five Eyes...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Energy leaders and technical experts met with Five Eyes partners to tour a Defense Fuel Supply Point in Honolulu, March 23-27, during the Air Force Interoperability Council meeting to enhance global fuel logistics. The coalition, which includes the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, focused on strengthening operational cohesion through the Fuels, Lubricants and Gases Working Group. (DLA Energy photo) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Energy leaders and technical experts joined allied partners in Honolulu March 23-27 for the Air Force Interoperability Council meeting to strengthen global fuel logistics and standardize energy practices across the Five Eyes alliance.



The council, comprised of the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, focuses on enhancing operational cohesion. Within the council, the Fuels, Lubricants and Gases Working Group addresses the specification, testing and certification of aviation energy products.



This collaboration ensures U.S. forces can receive, provide and share fuel support with allied air forces during joint operations, exercises and contingency missions.



“The FLG Working Group’s most significant challenge is rapidly aligning fuel and energy standards across all five nations as new technologies and operational concepts emerge,” said Patricia Wilkins, director of DLA Energy’s Quality Technical Directorate. “Each partner is modernizing at a different pace, introducing synthetic aviation fuels, updated quality assurance systems and infrastructure changes, making synchronized certification, testing and interoperability the central hurdle to seamless coalition operations.”



A key achievement highlighted during the meeting was the updated Five Eyes Air Information Publication for Synthetic Aviation Fuel blends. This publication shares information on which country is approved for what SAF blends improving coordination and streamline use of SAF in the market.Wilkins noted this directly boosts operational flexibility, expands refueling options and strengthens combat readiness.



The working group is adapting to modern military strategies like Agile Combat Employment, or ACE, and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or CJADC2.



“We’re focusing on identifying portable testing, aligning contamination check procedures and improving how fuel quality data is shared during operations,” Wilkins said.



Technical representatives noted that aligning various requirements and standards across the five nations is complex but essential. Without this synchronization, coalition forces risk inconsistent fuel quality assurance during operations.



The collaborative event directly supported the DLA 2025-2030 Strategic Plan — focusing on people, precision, posture and partnership — as well as fiscal year 2026 priorities to "Set the Globe, Set the Agency and Set Supply Chains." Through shared standards and procedures, the meetings improved awareness of allied infrastructure, paving the way for more resilient supply chains and smoother global operations.



Despite differing fleets, regulations and infrastructure among the partner nations, attendees found common ground during the five-day summit.



“Hearing counterparts describe nearly identical issues — whether it’s integrating new fuel-testing technologies, managing aging infrastructure, or preparing for ACE — reinforced that our problems are shared, and so are the solutions,” Wilkins noted. “It’s a reminder that collaboration isn’t just beneficial; it’s the fastest path to real progress,” Wilkins noted.



Ultimately, the council’s work aims to build a resilient, future-ready coalition logistics network.



“The behind-the-scenes work of the FLG Working Group is one of the quiet engines of the Five Eyes partnership Wilkins said. “This work may not make headlines, but it directly strengthens deterrence, improves readiness, and ensures that when our nations act together, we do so seamlessly.”