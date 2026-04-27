(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition perform a five-mile run during the physical assessment at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. Competitors completed a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT) consisting of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9659957
    VIRIN: 260504-A-NR779-1280
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026
    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026
    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    T2COMBSC26, BestSquad, BestofUSArmy, JRTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery