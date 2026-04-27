T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition perform a five-mile run during the physical assessment at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. Competitors completed a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT) consisting of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)