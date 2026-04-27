A Soldier competing in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition performs a five-mile run during the physical assessment at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. Competitors completed a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT) consisting of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9659955
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-NR779-1261
|Resolution:
|5588x3144
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.