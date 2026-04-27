Marines stand in formation for Sgt. Kwitonda in front of the EGA statue aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California on May 1st. Kwitonda was awarded an Achievement medal on his final day of service after seven years, delivering remarks reflecting on his military experience and thanking those who supported him.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9659693
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-FY153-4995
|Resolution:
|4640x6960
|Size:
|10.77 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda [Image 7 of 7], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.