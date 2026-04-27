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    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda's award formation [Image 5 of 7]

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    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda's award formation

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marines stand in formation for Sgt. Kwitonda in front of the EGA statue aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California on May 1st. Kwitonda was awarded an Achievement medal on his final day of service after seven years, delivering remarks reflecting on his military experience and thanking those who supported him.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 10:27
    Photo ID: 9659677
    VIRIN: 260501-D-FY153-8140
    Resolution: 4640x6960
    Size: 11.26 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda's award formation [Image 7 of 7], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda's award formation
    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda
    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda award formation
    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda's award formation
    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda's award formation
    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda's award formation
    Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda

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    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    formation
    salute

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