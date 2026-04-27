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    Golden Lion Emergency Response Training Exercise [Image 3 of 6]

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    Golden Lion Emergency Response Training Exercise

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Firefighters assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Italy take part in a mock earthquake emergency response exercise at the Golden Lion Conference Center on Caserma Ederle, April 29, 2026. The exercise tested and validated Italian and American joint force protection and emergency management procedures in response to a simulated earthquake emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9659642
    VIRIN: 260429-O-KP807-5263
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golden Lion Emergency Response Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    NATO
    414thContractingSupportBrigade

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