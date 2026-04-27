Firefighters assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Italy take part in a mock earthquake emergency response exercise at the Golden Lion Conference Center on Caserma Ederle, April 29, 2026. The exercise tested and validated Italian and American joint force protection and emergency management procedures in response to a simulated earthquake emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 10:09
|Photo ID:
|9659641
|VIRIN:
|260429-O-KP807-8108
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.01 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golden Lion Emergency Response Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.