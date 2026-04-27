Golden Lion Emergency Response Training Exercise

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Firefighters assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Italy take part in a mock earthquake emergency response exercise at the Golden Lion Conference Center on Caserma Ederle, April 29, 2026. The exercise tested and validated Italian and American joint force protection and emergency management procedures in response to a simulated earthquake emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)