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    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Eurice Elefano [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Eurice Elefano

    ITALY

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Todd D Folts 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples

    LT Eurice D. Elefano, a critical care nurse assigned to the emergency department at Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Naples, Italy, delivers safe, patient-centered care to more than 3,600 U.S. and NATO beneficiaries.

    She has held multiple leadership and instructional roles within the command, serving as clinical practice council clinical coordinator for eight departments, one of two advanced life support instructor trainers, an emergency medical technician course instructor and nurse association treasurer. She also served as lead instructor for a five-day nursing leadership course delivered to 26 civilian and military nurses during a global health engagement mission in Luanda, Luanda.

    LT Elefano completed two process improvement initiatives that exceeded the The Joint Commission 90% benchmark for nursing documentation, earning Green Belt certification and an additional qualification designation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 07:10
    Photo ID: 9659238
    VIRIN: 260501-N-NG609-8510
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 217.53 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Eurice Elefano [Image 3 of 3], by Todd D Folts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Eurice Elefano
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