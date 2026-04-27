U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Eurice Elefano

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LT Eurice D. Elefano, a critical care nurse assigned to the emergency department at Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Naples, Italy, delivers safe, patient-centered care to more than 3,600 U.S. and NATO beneficiaries.



She has held multiple leadership and instructional roles within the command, serving as clinical practice council clinical coordinator for eight departments, one of two advanced life support instructor trainers, an emergency medical technician course instructor and nurse association treasurer. She also served as lead instructor for a five-day nursing leadership course delivered to 26 civilian and military nurses during a global health engagement mission in Luanda, Luanda.



LT Elefano completed two process improvement initiatives that exceeded the The Joint Commission 90% benchmark for nursing documentation, earning Green Belt certification and an additional qualification designation.