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    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Abigail Doromal [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Abigail Doromal

    ITALY

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Todd D Folts 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples

    As chief nursing informatics officer, I lead the integration of evolving technologies to enhance clinical workflows and improve patient care, working closely with the Defense Health Network. I collaborate with the chief medical informatics officer to introduce tools such as ambient listening documentation, reducing charting time and allowing staff to focus more on patients.

    I proactively resolve technical issues related to MHS GENESIS documentation and manage new account authorizations to improve operational efficiency across care teams. In response to global health care demands, I also support the development of intensive care unit capabilities, drawing on my ICU background. I collaborate with pharmacy and therapeutics teams to identify critical supply and system gaps, coordinate with the Defense Health Network on bed capacity management and develop standardized operating procedures to ensure safe, scalable and effective ICU operations.

    Additionally, I ensure compliance with ORYX performance measures by staying current with annual updates and aligning clinical practices with established standards.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 07:10
    Photo ID: 9659223
    VIRIN: 260501-N-NG609-8881
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Abigail Doromal [Image 3 of 3], by Todd D Folts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Eurice Elefano
    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Eurice Elefano
    U.S. Naval Hospital Naples - Nurses Week - LT Abigail Doromal

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