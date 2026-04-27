68th TMC Hail and Farewell

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On the 1st of May 2026, the 68th TMC had their third quarter Hail and Farewell at the Landgasthof Bremerhof Kaiserslautern. The Pioneers, and families, participated in the military tradition used to formally welcome incoming personnel and bid farewell to those departing the 68th TMC. The ceremonial and social event fostered camaraderie, built unit cohesion, and honored the service and contributions of Soldiers and their families. Thank you for being part of another first for the Pioneers.

“CONSERVE POWER”