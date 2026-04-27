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    68th TMC Hail and Farewell [Image 5 of 11]

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    68th TMC Hail and Farewell

    GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On the 1st of May 2026, the 68th TMC had their third quarter Hail and Farewell at the Landgasthof Bremerhof Kaiserslautern. The Pioneers, and families, participated in the military tradition used to formally welcome incoming personnel and bid farewell to those departing the 68th TMC. The ceremonial and social event fostered camaraderie, built unit cohesion, and honored the service and contributions of Soldiers and their families. Thank you for being part of another first for the Pioneers.
    “CONSERVE POWER”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 06:28
    Photo ID: 9659192
    VIRIN: 260501-A-JW006-2226
    Resolution: 2871x4160
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68th TMC Hail and Farewell [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell
    68th TMC Hail and Farewell

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