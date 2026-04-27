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    CNE DET MAST 84th Pearl Harbor Commemoration [Image 3 of 3]

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    CNE DET MAST 84th Pearl Harbor Commemoration

    SICILY, ITALY

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Tolbert 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    COMNAVEUR Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team Sailors parade the colors during an 84th Pearl Harbor Commemoration at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Dec. 7, 2025. CNE DET MAST is a mobile communication detachment that stands ready to support full mobile command, control, communications and computer capability wherever needed. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joshua C. Tolbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 05:47
    Photo ID: 9659160
    VIRIN: 251207-N-NR787-1003
    Resolution: 970x970
    Size: 223.82 KB
    Location: SICILY, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNE DET MAST 84th Pearl Harbor Commemoration [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Joshua Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASSIG
    CNREURAFCENT
    CNE DET MAST
    NAVEUR/NAVAFNASSIG

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