CNE DET MAST 84th Pearl Harbor Commemoration

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COMNAVEUR Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team Sailors parade the colors during an 84th Pearl Harbor Commemoration at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, Dec. 7, 2025. CNE DET MAST is a mobile communication detachment that stands ready to support full mobile command, control, communications and computer capability wherever needed. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joshua C. Tolbert)