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    USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

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    USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducted an all‑hands emergency response training exercise on Caserma Ederle, April 29, 2026. The exercise tested and validated Italian and American joint force protection and emergency management procedures in response to a simulated emergency—in this scenario, an earthquake. (U.S. Army Photo by Antonio Bedin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 05:16
    Photo ID: 9659134
    VIRIN: 260429-A-YG900-1227
    Resolution: 7475x4983
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise
    USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise
    USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise
    USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise
    USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise
    USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise

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    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    NATO
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