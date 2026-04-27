USAG Italy Conducts Emergency Response Exercise

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U.S. Army Garrison Italy conducted an all‑hands emergency response training exercise on Caserma Ederle, April 29, 2026. The exercise tested and validated Italian and American joint force protection and emergency management procedures in response to a simulated emergency—in this scenario, an earthquake. (U.S. Army Photo by Antonio Bedin)