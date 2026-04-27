Clinical staff assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in Battlefield Injury Progressive Training led by the Center for Nursing Science and Clinical Inquiry in collaboration with the European Medical Simulation Center, April 2026, in Landstuhl, Germany.. More than 250 joint-service medical personnel completed a three-phase, high-fidelity training program using realistic patient scenarios to strengthen trauma care skills, critical thinking and team performance. The training reinforced medical readiness and prepares personnel to deliver high-quality care in support of the joint warfighter. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 04:47
|Photo ID:
|9659127
|VIRIN:
|260422-D-SH479-2580
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Progressive Skills Training at LRMC [Image 10 of 10], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready Before the Call: LRMC Advances Trauma Readiness Through Simulation Training
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