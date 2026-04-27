Progressive Skills Training at LRMC

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Clinical staff assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in Battlefield Injury Progressive Training led by the Center for Nursing Science and Clinical Inquiry in collaboration with the European Medical Simulation Center, April 2026, in Landstuhl, Germany.. More than 250 joint-service medical personnel completed a three-phase, high-fidelity training program using realistic patient scenarios to strengthen trauma care skills, critical thinking and team performance. The training reinforced medical readiness and prepares personnel to deliver high-quality care in support of the joint warfighter. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)