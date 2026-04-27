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    Progressive Skills Training at LRMC [Image 10 of 10]

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    Progressive Skills Training at LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Clinical staff assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in Battlefield Injury Progressive Training led by the Center for Nursing Science and Clinical Inquiry in collaboration with the European Medical Simulation Center, April 2026, in Landstuhl, Germany.. More than 250 joint-service medical personnel completed a three-phase, high-fidelity training program using realistic patient scenarios to strengthen trauma care skills, critical thinking and team performance. The training reinforced medical readiness and prepares personnel to deliver high-quality care in support of the joint warfighter. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 04:47
    Photo ID: 9659127
    VIRIN: 260422-D-SH479-2580
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Progressive Skills Training at LRMC [Image 10 of 10], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Readiness
    Landstuhl
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