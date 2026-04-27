Photo By Travis Jones | Clinical staff assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in Battlefield Injury Progressive Training led by the Center for Nursing Science and Clinical Inquiry in collaboration with the European Medical Simulation Center, April 2026, in Landstuhl, Germany.. More than 250 joint-service medical personnel completed a three-phase, high-fidelity training program using realistic patient scenarios to strengthen trauma care skills, critical thinking and team performance. The training reinforced medical readiness and prepares personnel to deliver high-quality care in support of the joint warfighter. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Travis Jones | Clinical staff assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in...... read more read more

Ready Before the Call: LRMC Advances Trauma Readiness Through Simulation Training

LANDSTUHL, Germany — At Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, preparation does not begin when patients arrive. It begins long before, in controlled environments designed to replicate the urgency, complexity and pressure of real-world medical emergencies.

More than 250 clinical staff recently participated in progressive, high-fidelity simulation training events aimed at strengthening both clinical performance and operational readiness across the joint medical force. Developed by the Center for Nursing Science and Clinical Inquiry in collaboration with the European Medical Simulation Center, the training immersed teams in realistic scenarios that reflect the demands of military medicine.

High-fidelity simulation uses advanced manikins and lifelike clinical environments to challenge both technical proficiency and team dynamics. In these scenarios, communication, situational awareness and decision-making are just as critical as clinical skill, particularly in environments where time is limited and conditions are constantly changing.

“At LRMC, we are not just training for the next shift, we are training for the next mission,” said U.S. Army Maj. Ross Scallan, a Clinical Nurse Specialist stationed at Landstuhl. “This training ensures our medical teams are prepared to respond quickly, confidently and competently when it matters most.”

Throughout the event, participants engaged in progressive, evidence-based training designed to strengthen clinical judgment, improve recognition of patient deterioration and reinforce coordinated team response. By increasing skill complexity over time, the training pushed teams to operate with greater precision and confidence under pressure.

The training also supported readiness requirements by incorporating more than 25 skills from Army Individual Critical Task Lists and the Air Force Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program. These standardized requirements ensure military medical personnel maintain the skills necessary to deploy, receive casualties and operate effectively in support of combat operations.

“High-fidelity simulation builds clinical and technical proficiency required in delivering safe, high-quality patient care,” Scallan said. “It allows our teams to practice in realistic conditions before they are faced with real-world scenarios.”

As the only forward-stationed Role IV hospital in Europe, LRMC plays a critical role in supporting the Joint Force. Training of this kind ensures clinical teams are prepared to deliver care in complex and unpredictable environments, where rapid assessment and coordinated action are essential.

Participants reported increased confidence in trauma-related skills and improved ability to recognize and respond to changes in patient condition. The training also reinforced a culture centered on safety, accountability and patient-centered care.

At LRMC, readiness is developed deliberately through repetition, realism and a shared commitment to being ready before the moment arrives.