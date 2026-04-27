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    USS Mustin conducts bridge operations [Image 2 of 3]

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    USS Mustin conducts bridge operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Gaven Uonites, from Minnesota, writes notes while standing boatswain’s mate of the watch in the pilot house of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) in the South China Sea, April 18, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 03:23
    Photo ID: 9659073
    VIRIN: 260418-N-ER894-1007
    Resolution: 5529x3686
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Mustin conducts bridge operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    patrol
    7th Fleet

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