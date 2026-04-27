USS Mustin conducts bridge operations

U.S. Navy Seaman Ayden Tinsley, from Virginia, uses a telescopic alidade to monitor surface contacts from the bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) in the South China Sea, April 18, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 03:23
|Photo ID:
|9659070
|VIRIN:
|260418-N-ER894-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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