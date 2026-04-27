U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marco Cordero, sergeant major of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, after receiving the Play Maker award during the 3rd MLG Officer Mess Night at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2026. The Play Maker award is awarded to those who excel at facilitating the success of others around them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9658936
|VIRIN:
|260502-M-BU908-1093
|Resolution:
|4103x6154
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Cordero Receives Award from Brig. Gen. Collins [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.