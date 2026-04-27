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    Sgt. Maj. Cordero Receives Award from Brig. Gen. Collins [Image 2 of 2]

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    Sgt. Maj. Cordero Receives Award from Brig. Gen. Collins

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marco Cordero, sergeant major of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, after receiving the Play Maker award during the 3rd MLG Officer Mess Night at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2026. The Play Maker award is awarded to those who excel at facilitating the success of others around them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 02:33
    Photo ID: 9658936
    VIRIN: 260502-M-BU908-1093
    Resolution: 4103x6154
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Maj. Cordero Receives Award from Brig. Gen. Collins [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. Maj. Cordero Receives Award from Brig. Gen. Collins
    Sgt. Maj. Cordero Receives Award from Brig. Gen. Collins

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    Brigadier General
    Sergeant Major
    Mess Night
    Award
    Play Maker

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