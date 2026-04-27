Sgt. Maj. Cordero Receives Award from Brig. Gen. Collins

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marco Cordero, sergeant major of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, receives the Play Maker award from Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, commanding general of 3rd MLG, during the 3rd MLG Officer Mess Night at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2026. The Play Maker award is awarded to those who excel at facilitating the success of others around them. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)