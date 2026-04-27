3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Phoenix Siliga, an ammunition technician with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, competes in the weighted pull ups during a field meet at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. Marines and Sailors across 3rd MLG participated in a series of athletic competitions to commemorate the unit’s 68th anniversary, while also increasing morale and strengthening esprit de corps. Since 1958, 3rd MLG has provided logistical excellence to III Marine Expeditionary Force, supporting overall training and operations alongside regional partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)