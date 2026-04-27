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    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet [Image 16 of 19]

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    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Phoenix Siliga, an ammunition technician with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, competes in the weighted pull ups during a field meet at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. Marines and Sailors across 3rd MLG participated in a series of athletic competitions to commemorate the unit’s 68th anniversary, while also increasing morale and strengthening esprit de corps. Since 1958, 3rd MLG has provided logistical excellence to III Marine Expeditionary Force, supporting overall training and operations alongside regional partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9658929
    VIRIN: 260501-M-NM862-1495
    Resolution: 6212x4141
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet

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