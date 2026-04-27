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    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet [Image 5 of 19]

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    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Marco Cordero, middle, the sergeant major of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, addresses formation after a motivational formation run with Marines and Sailors with 3rd MLG during a field meet at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. Marines and Sailors across 3rd MLG participated in a series of athletic competitions to commemorate the unit’s 68th anniversary, while also increasing morale and strengthening esprit de corps. Since 1958, 3rd MLG has provided logistical excellence to III Marine Expeditionary Force, supporting overall training and operations alongside regional partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9658916
    VIRIN: 260501-M-ER396-2010
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.35 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
    3rd MLG 68th Birthday Field Meet
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