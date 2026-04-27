3rd Marine Logistics Group Holds Golf Event during a Commanders' Conference

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, gives closing remarks during a commanders’ conference golf event at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie and open dialogue among leaders from across 3rd MLG’s diverse units, strengthening relationships and collaboration within the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9658828
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-BN442-1997
|Resolution:
|6483x4322
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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