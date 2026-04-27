3rd Marine Logistics Group Holds Golf Event during a Commanders' Conference

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group pose for a group photo during a commanders’ conference golf event at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2026. The event fostered camaraderie and open dialogue among leaders from across 3rd MLG’s diverse units, strengthening relationships and collaboration within the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)