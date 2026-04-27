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    Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula [Image 3 of 3]

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    Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron position a steel beam during construction of an expeditionary storage and protection facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 2026. The ESAP facility is a hardened, modular structure that provides protected storage for critical equipment while enhancing the base's readiness and ability to operate in contested environments. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 22:25
    Photo ID: 9658688
    VIRIN: 260427-F-QO031-2172
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    51st Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Osan Air Base

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