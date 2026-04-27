U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron position a steel beam during construction of an expeditionary storage and protection facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 2026. The ESAP facility is a hardened, modular structure that provides protected storage for critical equipment while enhancing the base's readiness and ability to operate in contested environments. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 22:25
|Photo ID:
|9658688
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-QO031-2172
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula
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