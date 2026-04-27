Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron position a steel beam during construction of an expeditionary storage and protection facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, 2026. The ESAP facility is a hardened, modular structure that provides protected storage for critical equipment while enhancing the base's readiness and ability to operate in contested environments. (Courtesy photo)