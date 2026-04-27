Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula

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The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, in coordination with the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, completed construction of the only expeditionary storage and protection facility on the Korean Peninsula at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026. The ESAP facility is a hardened, modular structure that provides protected storage for critical equipment while enhancing the base's readiness and ability to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Megan Cusmano)