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    Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula [Image 1 of 3]

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    Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, in coordination with the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron, completed construction of the only expeditionary storage and protection facility on the Korean Peninsula at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2026. The ESAP facility is a hardened, modular structure that provides protected storage for critical equipment while enhancing the base's readiness and ability to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Megan Cusmano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 22:25
    Photo ID: 9658687
    VIRIN: 260427-F-QO031-1088
    Resolution: 4889x2750
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Osan Builds First ESAP on Peninsula [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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