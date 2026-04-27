Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Soldiers load HIMARS and NMESIS on LCU

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A U.S. Army Landing Craft Utility prepares to depart after being loaded during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)