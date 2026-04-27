Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Soldiers load HIMARS and NMESIS on LCU

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryzden Michener, a field artillery cannoneer assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operates a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, May 2, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Michener is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)