Royal Canadian Navy ship MV Asterix provides fuel to U.S. Navy Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) for a replenishment-at-sea during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 21:52
|Photo ID:
|9658647
|VIRIN:
|260429-N-LU681-1148
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 12 of 12], by SN Maliq Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.