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    Balikatan 2026: Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 10 of 12]

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    Balikatan 2026: Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Hetherington 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    Royal Canadian Navy ship MV Asterix provides fuel to RCN Halifax-class frigate HMCS Charlottetown (FFH 339) during a replenishment-at-sea for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 21:52
    Photo ID: 9658644
    VIRIN: 260429-N-DC740-1103
    Resolution: 5030x2830
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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