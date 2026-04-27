Balikatan 2026: Replenishment-at-Sea

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Royal Canadian Navy ship MV Asterix provides fuel to RCN Halifax-class frigate HMCS Charlottetown (FFH 339) during a replenishment-at-sea for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the South China Sea, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John B. Hetherington)