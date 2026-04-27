U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin gives remarks over the general announcement system to the crew of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 1, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9658478
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-FA353-1162
|Resolution:
|6319x4213
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.