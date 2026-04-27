(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    JAPAN

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin gives remarks over the general announcement system to the crew of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 1, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:49
    Photo ID: 9658478
    VIRIN: 260501-N-FA353-1162
    Resolution: 6319x4213
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)
    C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery