C7F Visits USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

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U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin recognizes Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailors on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 1, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)