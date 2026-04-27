U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Pena Jr., Senior Enlisted Advisor Sgt. Maj. for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, serves food to competitors during the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition opening ceremony at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. The competition, scheduled for May 4–6, will challenge participants’ endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9658468
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-YY901-3028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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