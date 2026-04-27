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    T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 2]

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    T2COM Best Squad Competition

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Oracio Pena Jr., Senior Enlisted Advisor Sgt. Maj. for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, serves food to competitors during the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition opening ceremony at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. The competition, scheduled for May 4–6, will challenge participants’ endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:35
    Photo ID: 9658468
    VIRIN: 260503-A-YY901-3028
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JRTC
    BestSquad
    T2COMBSC26
    BestofUSArmy

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