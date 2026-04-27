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Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition are welcomed during the opening ceremony, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 3, 2026. The competition, scheduled for May 4–6, will challenge participants’ endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)