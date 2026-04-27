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    Live fire exercise [Image 1 of 2]

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    Live fire exercise

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard conduct a simulated fire mission during their annual training exercise, as part of Operation Courage Lethality, at the Yakima Training Center, Wash. on April 19, 2026. During this operation, the brigade worked as a whole to execute a fire control exercise as a technical rehearsal for their ability to plan, synchronize, and execute multi-domain lethal and non-lethal fires and effects in support of I CORPS. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 17:35
    Photo ID: 9658194
    VIRIN: 260419-Z-YM622-1059
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christopher Chavero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Live fire exercise
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    TAGS

    Cannon Crew Member
    YTC
    Field Excercise
    Field Arillery
    Operation Courage Lethality

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