U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard conduct a simulated fire mission during their annual training exercise, as part of Operation Courage Lethality, at the Yakima Training Center, Wash. on April 19, 2026. During this operation, the brigade worked as a whole to execute a fire control exercise as a technical rehearsal for their ability to plan, synchronize, and execute multi-domain lethal and non-lethal fires and effects in support of I CORPS. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christopher Chavero)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9658194
|VIRIN:
|260419-Z-YM622-1059
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Live fire exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christopher Chavero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sending a call for fire – Field Artillery's annual training
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