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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Joseph Barron Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 1 of 2]

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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Joseph Barron Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    260215-N-FT324-6598. ROTA, Spain (February 15, 2026). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joseph Barron, a native of Midland, Texas, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, serves as a physical therapy technician, working with active duty service members, their families and local nationals to rehabilitate patients back to functional ability in support of force health, readiness and mission success. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 17:04
    Photo ID: 9658163
    VIRIN: 260215-N-FT324-6598
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of Readiness: HM3 Joseph Barron Supporting the Warfighter in Rota [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Faces of Readiness: HM3 Joseph Barron Supporting the Warfighter in Rota
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    Navy Medicine, Mission Ready, Defense Health Agency, Warfighter Readiness, Uncompromising Healthcare

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