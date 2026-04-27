Faces of Readiness: HM3 Joseph Barron Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

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260215-N-FT324-6598. ROTA, Spain (February 15, 2026). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joseph Barron, a native of Midland, Texas, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, serves as a physical therapy technician, working with active duty service members, their families and local nationals to rehabilitate patients back to functional ability in support of force health, readiness and mission success. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)