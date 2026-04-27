Faces of Readiness: HM3 Joseph Barron Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

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260215-N-FT324-7306. ROTA, Spain (February 15, 2026). Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joseph Barron, a native of Midland, Texas, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, works with a Sailor on a stationary exercise bike to improve strength, endurance and functional mobility during a rehabilitation session in the physical therapy clinic. Barron serves as a physical therapy technician, helping active duty service members, their families and local nationals return to full functional ability and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks)