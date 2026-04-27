The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Medina, 512th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, pulls a hoist cable from a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter before the start of the Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2025. The air show features aerial and ground performances, static displays, educational booths, vendors and kids’ zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones)