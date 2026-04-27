Airmen assigned to the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron set up a tent ahead of The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 3, 2025. The air show features aerial and ground performances, static displays, educational booths, vendors and kids’ zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 11:37
|Photo ID:
|9657633
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-QK189-1088
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.