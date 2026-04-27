JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Charles Moriarty, a Black Hawk mechanic assigned to Falcon Aviation Observer/Coach-Trainer Team, 7th Army Training Command, observes the terrain out the window of a UH-72 Lakota helicopter during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 1, 2026. During CbR 26-07, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)