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    JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 2 of 6]

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    JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07

    HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Isaac Pontuis, a Black Hawk crew chief assigned to Falcon Aviation Observer/Coach-Trainer Team, 7th Army Training Command, checks his night observation device during a night “red air” flight on a UH-72 Lakota helicopter during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, May 1, 2026. During CbR 26-07, the U.S. Army is implementing its Continuous Transformation initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. The Continuous Transformation initiative is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of U.S. Army formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 08:07
    Photo ID: 9657365
    VIRIN: 260429-A-ET561-7154
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07
    JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07
    JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07
    JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07
    JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07
    JMRC Falcons During Combined Resolve 26-07

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    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

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